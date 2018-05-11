The crowd of 100 at the CBC Sudbury election forum fell silent when 25-year-old Kayla Wright began to tell her story.

"I've always lived in poverty," she said. "My life has always been a struggle."

The 25-year-old finds herself looking after her two young sons by herself after her drug dealer partner died of an overdose.

Wright asked the three provincial politicians listening to her story what they could do to make it easier for someone like her to afford daycare, especially as she plans to go to university to train for a better job.

​"I can't even begin to comprehend the troubles that you've had," Nipissing Conservative Vic Fedeli told her.

"You're the exact person that a caring society needs to help up."

Progressive Conservative Vic Fedeli, Liberal Glenn Thibeault and France Gelinas of the NDP each of have different plans for child care. (Erik White/CBC )

Fedeli said a PC government would bring in a 75 per cent child care rebate for children under 15.

"When you have no money, 25 per cent of anything is 25 per cent you don't have," countered Nickel Belt New Democrat France Gelinas.

Her party would make child care free for families making less than $40,000 a year and $12 a day for those making more.

Sudbury Liberal Glenn Thibeault said his party is promising to make daycare free for children aged two and a half to four, plus create 14,000 more spaces.

He told Wright that politics aside, each of them were touched by her story.

"You will hear from us different ideas, different ways we think we can help," Thibeault said.