Cambrian College saved $2.2 million by not paying striking professors for five weeks in the fall of 2017.

But communications manager Dan Lessard says the Sudbury school spent nearly $3 million because of the work stoppage.

That includes about $1.2 million in tuition refunds for students who dropped out in the fall and $980,000 in extra pay for part-time professors and support staff.

"We extended the fall and winter semesters, we had classes and labs after hours and on weekends and we had other academic supports available after hours to make up for the lost time," Lessard says.

'We're not sitting on a pile of cash'

Lessard says the $725,000 shortfall must now come out of Cambrian's budget., which got a boost thanks to a higher than expected enrolment.

"So that's given us a little flexibility and latitude, to, you know, deal with those extra expenses," Lessard says.

The president of the Cambrian professors union, Nina Naumenko, says she hasn't heard those numbers yet.

"It's not even something we contemplated. We just learned a couple of weeks ago that it actually cost OPSEU $20 million to run the strike," she says.

Cambrian also paid out $74,000 to 286 students who applied to the student relief fund, which offered up to $500 for strike-related expenses.

The school also had its own hardship fund to cover other students costs, which doled out $70,000 to 91 students

Professors picket in front of Canadore College in North Bay in the fall. The school says it didn't come out ahead after not paying teacher salaries during the five-week strike. (North Bay and District Labour Council )

In total, the province-ordered relief fund helped out 757 students across the northeast, including 43 at College Boreal, 100 at Sault College and 74 at Northern College.

Canadore College in North Bay gave $93,000 to 253 students, plus an extra $70,000 in other emergency funds.

Shawn Chorney, the college's vice-president of enrolment management, Indigenous and student services, says 50 students were allowed to stay in the residence for free because the semester was extended.

"I can say with certainty the strike was not a money making venture for Canadore. We're not sitting on a pile of cash, but it was never our intention for that to be the case," says Chorney.

"What we really wanted to do was do what we had to to support our learners, make sure their goals were met."