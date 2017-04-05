North Bay police are warning people to be wary of online romance after a local woman lost thousands of dollars to a fraudster.

According to a release issued by police today, the suspect contacted the woman through an online dating site and the two built a relationship.

Without ever meeting her in person, he convinced the victim to send money, police said.

Beware these common frauds

Police say examples of these frauds include:

the fraudster is located in a far country and needs money for travel to meet the victim

the fraudster needs funds for an emergency such as a sick family member

the "rich and successful" fraudster needs funds to pay employees and promises to pay the victim back

money is needed to secure a large business contract

while travelling, a government seized funds from the fraudster and won't release the money until a fine is paid

North Bay police also advise on how to protect yourself against a romance scam: