Sudbury's Judi Straughan never imagined she would touch the lives of thousands of young people through the arts.

She was the type of person in high school who tried everything, and eventually decided to become a teacher.

Her first job was at Garson Falconbridge Secondary School. After 18 years there, she met Joe Drago.

"He invited me to come to a meeting to develop a performing arts program [at Sudbury Secondary]," she said.

"Fifteen years later, I was still there."

Teaching drama

For two years, the pair helped develop and implement the performing arts program at Sudbury Secondary School. Straughan was the program's first drama teacher.

For two years, they planned how the program would work at the school. Drago eventually asked her to teach drama.

"You get to know people in drama in a way that you don't in the academic classroom," she said.

"I would have students come to me and ask me things or tell me things that they felt they couldn't talk to anybody else about."

After she retired, she became the education coordinator at the Sudbury Theatre Centre. That position lasted 17 years.

"How wonderful to have had that opportunity," she said.

Going professional?

While educating others has always been her priority, Straughan says an opportunity to perform professionally did present itself to her.

She was taking a workshop in Sudbury when she met a director from Toronto. He told her she belonged in professional theatre and offered to help her start an acting career if she agreed to move to Toronto. She says she respectfully declined.

"I don't think my children actually know that story," she said.

Giving back

Now, she's still a big part of the arts community in Sudbury, volunteering with many groups.

"People will open themselves to you and allow you to be part of something is just the rewards of life," she said.

"Really, who could want more rewards than someone saying they'd like you to be with them on some project."