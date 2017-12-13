Playing the viola wasn't Jamie Arrowsmith's direct choice. Originally, the Sudbury musician started playing the violin when he was just three years old.

When he was 12, his music teacher suggested the viola, a bigger instrument than the violin.

"He saw that I was getting big, longer arms, bigger hands, and thought the viola would be a good fit for me as an instrument, physically and musically," he said.

"I sort of didn't look back. The viola became my instrument of choice."

Coming back to Sudbury after his formal education wasn't always the plan for Arrowsmith.

After graduating from Lasalle Secondary School, he did his undergraduate degree at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. From there, he earned his master's degree at Kent State University in Ohio.

'High level of musicianship'

"I was looking at moving down to San Diego with my string quartet at the time," he said.

"And then a job opened up at Cambrian College. I was at that point, ready for a change in career path."

He applied, did an interview and an audition, and got the job. He moved back to Sudbury in 2005 and has been working at the college ever since.

Arrowsmith is also the rehearsal conductor for the Sudbury Symphony Orchestra, and plays viola in the symphony.

He says he's proud to be a part of the vibrant music scene in Sudbury.

"We're very fortunate in Sudbury to have an overall high level of musicianship," he said.

"Not just classically, folk music, rock music, jazz music — Sudbury's got a great musical infrastructure and great people doing it."