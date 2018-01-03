Floyd Laughren never planned to end up in Sudbury.

Born in Quebec, he eventually represented the Nickel Belt riding, which covers part of Sudbury, from 1971 to 1998. During that time, he ended up being appointed the province's finance minister under Bob Rae.

When he finished high school, he went to Ryerson to study business. After he graduated, he worked at Zellers and the company moved him across the country several times in the five years he worked there.

"It was good because in Winnipeg, I met my wife," he said. "We got married and I quit Zellers."

Moving to Sudbury

After studying economics at York, Laughren decided to get into teaching. At that time, the province was starting up community colleges, so Laughren decided to apply to teach at one.

"I applied to Belleville and Sudbury," he said.

"My preference would have been Belleville at the time because I didn't know Sudbury. But I came to Sudbury for the interview and they offered me the job right on the spot and I took it."

After a few years, Laughren switched career paths again.

"I lost my mind and went into politics," he said with a laugh.

He won the nomination to be the NDP candidate for the Nickel Belt riding and won the election.

Not popular

Eventually, he became the finance minister, a position he held for five years.

"I was not that popular. I remember a big demonstration out at Queen's Park … and I went to address them," he said.

"The first big sign I saw right in front of me said 'Void Floyd.' But it didn't really bother me that much."

Eventually, while considering leaving politics, he was approached by Ernie Eves and Mike Harris, who are both Progressive Conservatives. They asked him if he would chair the newly created Ontario Energy Board.

"I went and did that for five years and I enjoyed it very much," he said.

Today, he's no longer involved with any political party, but still keeps a close eye on what's happening in politics.

"In the summertime, I play a lot of golf. In the wintertime, I go south to play golf," he said.

"I still love politics. I watch and listen whether it's American, European or Canadian."