Growing up, Corina Moore remembers setting up a play office in her home and thought about running a company.

Now years later, she's the CEO of Ontario Northland, the company that runs freight and passenger trains in the north, along with bus service.

"I don't know where that came from because it was so far from what my life and my mother and father were about," she said.

Moore grew up in Commanda, a small community along Highway 522 south of North Bay. She left northern Ontario to study engineering in southern Ontario. After graduating, she worked in southern Ontario and then worked in Europe and the United States.

Eventually, she made her way back to northern Ontario.

"When you've been travelling around the world and living out of a suitcase and doing that life, which is wonderful and I wouldn't change it for anything, but then I got married and we had our first child," she said.

"All of a sudden your perspective changes on things and you … realize how important it was to grow up in northern Ontario."

She ended up cold calling Ontario Northland and she eventually ended up getting an interview. That lead to a job at the company. Moore has done a variety of positions with the company and became CEO in 2014.

"We have been through a tough time with divestment. We had a lot of uncertainty [and] morale was at an all time low," she said.

"The board at the time asked me if I wanted to lead the transformation. It was so exciting to me to be able to be a part of that."

Moore says she's proud to work for a company that focuses on transportation in a rural area.

"I hope people try the bus because I take it myself and it's like a small home office," she said.

"We have wifi on all of them. They're extremely clean. The drivers are wonderful. It's not necessarily what some people have in their heads about bus travel."