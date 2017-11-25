Throughout his life, Bruno Michel takes every opportunity he can to learn, whether it be through formal education or learning from others in the field.

The Sudbury chef comes from a family of entrepreneurs. Growing up, his parents purchased a restaurant from Gloria Richard. The family lived nearby.

"[My] earliest memories would be before my father actually built the house across the street from the restaurant here, we used to live upstairs," he said.

"I remember being up there and every once in awhile we'd get to go down to the dining room and pick a chocolate bar or a pop or a little treat."

'All about service'

Being in the business sector stuck with Michel and his siblings. Michel took over running Gloria's in 1996 and recently sold the business. He says his sisters run A&J Hardware and his brother manages the mall where the businesses are located.

"So we've always been family of entrepreneurs but we've all worked very closely together," he said.

"My parents are extremely customer-oriented people. It's all about service."

After Michel finished high school, he applied to Laurentian but was turned down from the program he wanted to take. He worked for awhile before taking French literature and philosophy. He left school to help with the family business and returned at age 39 to finish his degree.

"I [also] applied to med school to NOSM [Northern Ontario School of Medicine] .. but I didn't get in," he said.

"While I was waiting for the medical school application, I did teachers college."

'I like school'

He's also obtained a culinary degree, has a Red Seal chef designation and a theology certificate. Michel did all this while raising a family and helping with the family business.

"I like school, I really do," he said. "When I get a chance, I'll go back."

He's also worked to further his education when he was on the job working at Gloria's.

"I'm still learning," he said. "Twenty-one years later I have an East Indian chef … and I'm learning to use cumin and caraway seeds, cardamom seeds and coriander."

This week, Michel announced he's selling the family business to Eleftheriadis family, who used to own Herc's Greek Eatery.

"They plan to continue it exactly the way Gloria's is going," he said.

"I am now working for them for the six months or so, kind of passing on the torch. There's lots of things that you learn over 21 years."

As for what's next, Michel says there's lots of options.

"Maybe a psychology degree and become a counsellor," he said.

"This summer, I'm planning to go to Manitoulin Island to the cottage and do nothing for two months."