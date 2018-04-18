When he was 10 years old, Abbas Homayed's hometown in Lebanon was destroyed in the middle of a civil war.

His family moved and settled near the Syrian border and eventually ended up in Beirut.

"I've always said I don't have any childhood pictures because we lost everything," he said.

Beirut became home for several years for Homayed. He says he remembers his brother buying him his first vehicle in that city, an orange BMW.

"The first day I had it I was just happy with going on the street in Beirut and all of a sudden, there was nothing, there were no souls on that street," he said.

"That's the sign of a sniper."

Unsure what to do, he says he decided to hide under a balcony.

"I remember the minute I left that car, there was about five or six bullets in it," he said. "I lost all my windows. It was the first day I had the car."

Coming to Canada

During that time, Homayed says it was hard to think about his future.

"From the age of 10 to age 20, you almost had no dreams," he said.

"All you wanted to do was just leave the country. I think safety was your only motivation for the day."

In 1986 when he was 20 years old, he left as he had earned a scholarship to study in Canada.

That meant he relocated to northern Ontario in the middle of winter.

"I remember saying to people in Timmins I said, 'You know, I survived the war in Beirut and I'm going to freeze to death in Timmins,'" he recalled.

"I thought I had a great coat and I think you would wear it here in May."

Distribution to publisher

He stayed in Timmins for a few months, learning English and made his way to Sudbury. Homayed took an exam that August and was able to get into college. He then went to Cambrian College to study electronics instrumentation.

After a brief stint with IBM in Toronto, Homayed returned to Sudbury and got a job at Northern Life newspaper working in the distribution centre.

Today, he's the publisher of the newspaper. He's overseen many changes at the paper, including a reduction in how many issues are being published per week to the launch of the publications website, Sudbury.com.

"It was easier for us to go down with the print and … make the investment online," he said.

As for whether he plans to return overseas, Homayed says northern Ontario is where he plans to stay.

"Sudbury is home and it will always be home for me," he said.