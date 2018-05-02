Claude Ferguson has seen people at their very best and at their very worst.

The Sudbury paramedic, who's retiring after 32 years with Sudbury Emergency Medical Services (EMS), recently sat down with CBC's Morning North to talk about his life and career.

When he finished high school, Ferguson said he didn't really know what he wanted to do. But that all changed when he was visiting a friend who worked at the Sportsman's Lodge in Wahnapitae.

"Someone walked into the lodge one night and said a truck had rolled over, so we rushed to the scene," Ferguson said.

He recalls that he and his friend discovered the truck had rolled into the lake. Bystanders had pulled the driver from the vehicle and a nurse was administering CPR.

"I could see she was getting tired, and I said 'I don't know anything about CPR or anything, but is there anything I can do to help?' And she asked me to take over."

Although the driver didn't make it, the incident had a lasting impact on Ferguson. He had a friend in the Emergency Care program at Cambrian College and decided to enrol.

Career comes with highs and lows

Throughout his career, Ferguson says there have been good days and bad days. He has done everything from delivering babies to attending murder scenes.

"There are calls that traumatize you. There's also some really great calls," he explained.

"There's been some calls that have been very, very challenging. Sometimes you have to use some ingenuity to get the job done."

Ferguson says has also witnessed the evolution of the paramedic field.

"When I graduated in 1986 we were ambulance attendants. I carried an oxygen bag, a [blood pressure] cuff and we did a basic assessment," he said.

Now paramedics have equipment like defibrillators at their disposal, and can administer medication for pain, cardiac arrest or seizures.

But the job isn't for everyone. Ferguson says the profession can take its toll. He's now looking forward to focusing on teaching as an instructor in Cambrian College's paramedic program.

"It's a young man's field. It beats you up, it's hard on the body," he said.

"Psychologically it takes its toll. Some of us suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder."

Despite those highs and lows, Ferguson said paramedics always have their colleagues to turn to at the end of the day.

"When you go through a bad call, they understand. And we pull together."