As a nation we are watching the Olympics unfold, and listening to the stories that go with the games.

And sometimes, our own Olympic memories are pretty amazing too.

Here are some we want to share with you from our @MorningNorth listeners.

Serena from Sudbury

I have a great story for you - involving my two sons from the last winter Olympic 4 years ago, Eric would have been 5, and Elliot 3. My husband and I had been watching the Olympics, with particular interest in the bobsleigh, luge and skeleton events.

We had been showing the kids as well, and as a family we were all excited about watching. One evening, as both boys were in the bathtub and I was in the kitchen, I saw something go past the kitchen doorway out of the corner of my eye. I had heard the boys enjoying themselves, so I looked down the hallway to find my oldest boy completely naked, covered in soap and sliding on his bottom down the hallway.

He used the buffet as a stop, while his brother was pouring water on the hardwood floor to make it "slide fast mom". They were practicing their luge techniques!

Michael from North Bay

My Olympic story goes back to the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.

Up until then we just had a black-and-white TV and my father refused to buy a colour TV saying that we didn't need one. Well lo and behold a few days before the Olympics start what do we see in our living room but a brand new colour television just in time for the Olympics!

What an event that was to see the Olympics being hosted in Canada for the first time and in colour!

Cale Predon

In 2010 I was working as a civilian contractor for the Canadian Armed Forces at Kandahar Air Field.

During the Canada vs. U.S.A Hockey game, there was a ball hockey game between our best and their best at our rink on the base. It was a sad state for the American team though, the score ended up being 17 to 4 for us, some of it was televised during the Olympic broadcast. I thought that was pretty cool.

However they did not get the score right on the broadcast, and made it sound like it was a much closer game than it was. My parents were at that game in Vancouver and I was at the game in Afghanistan, it was an interesting year for sure.

LISTEN: In their own words

Canadians love hockey. They also love their Tim Hortons. This story combines the two for some great Canadiana as the women's hockey team was playing for gold in Sochi.

Here's a story from the Atlanta Olympics. This listener's daughter was a member on a Canadian rowing team. They went down to Atlanta to watch her compete. In a very Canadian moment, they found themselves helping out the competition in ways they never knew.

Beating an Olympic athlete at their own sport would usually be an impressive feat, as you'll hear in this story about beating three-time Olympic cross-country skier Becky Scott.

Sometimes it pays to talk to the person sitting next to you. This is a story a listener shared about scoring some awesome tickets to the women's gold medal game at the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010.

This is a story from one of our listeners who says she and her family love watching the Olympics. Back in 1984, they were out at camp with no electricity, but they still managed to find a way to watch.