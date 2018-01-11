There are three nurses in the northeast who have been trained to help families whose child is released from hospital but still needs complex care.

The Northeast Local Health Integration Network now has a nurse in Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay doing this work.

They are called rapid response nurses because they visit the family within 24 hours of their child being released.

Eryn Agnihotri is the nurse in Sudbury. She says she's worked for a couple of years doing this for adults, but is happy to now have the training for children.

She says she's had a handful of clients since getting the training. When she arrives at the home, she does a complex clinical assessment that includes things such as weight and vital signs. She then shares this information with pediatricians.

'A lot of these babies are coming home on quite a few medications'

Agnihotri says some of the main issues she deals with are making sure the child is getting the proper medication as well as gaining weight.

"So a lot of these babies are coming home on quite a few medications, caridac meds, meds that help with reflux, water pills, things like that," she said.

She says it can be a very different experience dealing with complicated medical devices when you are home and away from any support network.

She says she's already catching issues before they become a serious problem and end up in a readmission.

Agnihotri says after the first visit she follows up weekly for a few more visits.

"I have had babies where even at the third visit there are still some things going on, maybe they're not gaining the way they are support to be, or other things are happening so I've extended that sometimes too if needed," she said.

She says she is very excited about her new work.

"I really enjoy it," she said.

"It is hard to explain,.new babies are so great, interacting with mom and dad and playing with them and helping them during a stressful time."