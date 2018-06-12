Police say a Wikwemikong man is facing assault charges after a nursing home resident died after being injured.

Last August, Wikwemikong Tribal Police Services responded to a call at the Wikwemikong Nursing Home about an assault.

Police say a resident from the nursing home was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. The resident, Robert Jim Still, 85, of Little Current, died five days later.

Last week, police arrested a 64-year-old man from Wikwemikong. He's been charged with assault and aggravated assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court later this week.

Police say the investigation is continuing.