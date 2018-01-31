Up to 600 orphan patients in Sudbury could soon have a primary care provider to look after their health care needs.

The Sudbury District Nurse Practitioner Clinics is accepting new patients at its sites on Riverside Drive and on Main Street in Lively.

With the Ministry of Health there isn't a way to track patients who may have moved on, so about a year ago they began to review the roster of patients says clinic director Jennifer Clement.

"We hadn't seen a lot of our patients in years, so we went through our list, found out that some people had moved or some people actually had changed providers. It opens up some spots in our offices," Clement says.

There are five nurse practitioners who can take on an additional 500 to 600 new patients in total.

The nurse practitioner clinic on Riverside Drive in Sudbury opened more than ten years ago. It was the first one in the province. There are now 24 similar clinics across Ontario.

Clement says the whole premise behind creating the clinics was to help orphan patients, that is those who didn't have a family doctor.

She's hoping this recent intake will not only help make a dent in the remaining number of patients in that situation, but also address other health care pressures.

"We are hoping that we'll help decrease the work of the emergency room and the walk in clinics."

'Making a difference in health care'

Being around for more than a decade, Clement says some people still don't understand the role of a nurse practitioner.

A nurse practitioner is a registered nurse who is trained to provide primary health care to patients. They perform similar duties as a family physician.

"Unfortunately, sometimes [the patients] feel that we're a stepping stone to getting into a physician's office," Clement says.

"We've been going out into the community and doing some education. [Nurse practitioners] are unknown. Unfortunately, we're an unknown entity, so we're doing a lot of education," Clement says. "We're getting there."

"When you listen to the stories of the staff, of the patients, we really see that we're making a difference in health care."