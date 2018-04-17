Ontario Provincial Police say a man from Nova Scotia is facing several charges after police found drugs in his vehicle on Highway 17 in the Township of the North Shore.

On Monday, police pulled over a vehicle travelling at a low rate of speed on the highway.

The officer could smell marijuana in the vehicle. The driver was arrested and the vehicle was searched.

Police found two hockey bags with more than 13.6 kilograms of suspected marijuana in vacuum sealed bags as well as suspected joints.

Police say the value of the drugs is about $68,000.

The Halifax man, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance over three kilograms, possession of a controlled substance under 30 grams, failing to comply with undertaking and driving without a licence.