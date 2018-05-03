No 'business case' for bringing back Northlander train, premier says
Ontario PCs and NDP promise to restore northeastern Ontario train service
Northeastern Ontario could see passenger train service restored if the province's Progressive Conservatives and New Democrats have their way, but Premier Kathleen Wynne says there's no "business case" for bringing the Northlander train back.
The Northlander, which ran from Toronto to Cochrane, was discontinued in 2012 by the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission (ONTC) under the Liberal government.
Ontario PC leader Doug Ford said on Wednesday he would bring the train back, in a speech at the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association conference in Kenora, Ont.
"It is time for real action, not more empty talk," Ford said in a Tweet on Thursday.
"I heard you loud and clear. You want the Northlander, and I will deliver it."
It is time for real action, not more empty talk. I will bring back passenger rail service to the North. I heard you loud and clear. You want the Northlander, and I will deliver it. We're going to respect Northerners and work with Northerners. Relief is on its way. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pcpo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pcpo</a>—@fordnation
The NDP have also vowed to restore the train service in its platform. The party said in a media release from November there has been no "cohesive public transportation" in northern Ontario since the train service was discontinued.
However Liberal leader and premier Wynne told reporters on Thursday her government has been working to build a transportation network in the region by expanding bus service.
"When I became premier in 2013, I made a commitment that we would not sell off ONTC. That we would work to build up that company and build up a transportation network in the north, that would serve not just the northeast...but would serve the northwest as all," Wynne said.
She added that Ontario Northland Railway was losing money "hand over fist" when the Northlander was running, pushing back against Ford's statement.
"For a business guy, who purports to understand how these things work, he's making a really irresponsible promise there."
