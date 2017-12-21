In the spring, new wayfinding signs will be popping up all across northern Ontario.

The federal government announced $390,000 on Thursday for an initiative from Tourism Northern Ontario.

That amount will be equally matched by the Ontario Ministry of Tourism and Sport and community partners, says David MacLachlan, executive director of Tourism Northern Ontario.

The entire campaign price tag is $1.2 million.

The program involves helping individual communities design, produce and install bilingual tourism wayfinding signs. Tourism Northern Ontario expects to work with 20 to 30 communities across the region.

The first of the signs should be in the ground by the spring.

MacLachlan says the goal is to boost both local and regional tourism.

David MacLachlan is the executive director of Tourism Northern Ontario. (CBC)

"Destinations who invest in wayfinding, and not just in signage, but also in print, digital and verbal through travel information centres, ...because people are able to move around more efficiently people stay longer and ultimately spend more money at the destination."

MacLachlan says many tourism signs across the region are not helpful to tourists looking to find nearby attractions. Either the signs are faded, dated or non-existent.

"We use locations as points of reference, and in [Sault Ste Marie] a lot of times people refer to the K-Mart plaza. We haven't had K-Mart in the Sault for 30 years."

Tailored to each community's identity

Tourism Northern Ontario is currently working with Blind River, Wawa and Thunder Bay to develop signage plans to improve wayfinding in those respective communities. MacLachlan says he hopes other communities will come on board.

"Where the signs will go and what they ultimately look like will be dependent on the community that we're working with at the time," MacLachlan says.

"It's allowing each community to use that signage to also promote their own identity."

MacLachlan says the campaign is meant to help visitors move around a community, and perhaps stay longer.

"[Signage] makes it easier for people to find the attractions, to get around, see more, do more and ultimately spend more."