As of this week, the province is picking up a lot more of the bill for northerners who have to travel to medical appointments.

It will cost an extra $10 million a year to cover $200 of a two-night stay or $550 for a stay over eight nights.

But some northern Ontario MPPs would rather see it go to hospitals instead of hotels.

"Rather than fund services in the north where we live, we now have to travel long distances for them," says Nickel Belt MPP and New Democrat health critic France Gelinas.

She says the government's approach to fund travel for northerners instead of services in the north is often a "penny wise and a pound foolish."

Gelinas gives the example of the sleep clinic that is set to close at the hospital in Timmins.

"The hospital trying to balance their budget, hasn't got the budget to keep it, so all of those people will have to travel. We did the math: it's $1 million in travel grant to save $180,000," she says.

Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas, the NDP's health critic. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

"While I understand people are saying 'Put more investments into our hospital' We are doing that," says Sudbury Liberal MPP Glenn Thibeault.

He says Sudbury's hospital has seen a 57 per cent funding increase since the Liberals took power in 2003.

Health Sciences North does have several unfunded projects on the books, including the new PET scanner that Thibeault championed during the 2015 byelection.

He says "the two are separate" and says the PET scan is "still is a good news announcement" is just working through the process and is on track to be up and running next year.

As for the travel grant, Thibeault says it's unrealistic for every health service to be available in every northern town.

"You don't have every type of specialist in every community, so making sure people have access to resources to get to communities where those specialists are, is important," says Thibeault.

Two-thirds of the some 200,000 travel grant cheques sent out last year went to patients travelling somewhere else in northern Ontario.

The $10 million injection brings the travel grant program budget up to where it was five years ago.

Here are some more facts and figures about the northern travel grants, provided by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care:

Fiscal Year 2016/17 2015/16 2014/15 2013/14 2012/13 Expenditures $53.4M $49.6M $46.8M $51.6M $55.1M

Travel Pattern North to North North to South North to Manitoba Applications Paid 147,319 (68%) 53,249 (24.6%) 15,930 (7.4%)

Service By Specialty # of Applications Paid Facility-Based Procedures (e.g. CAT Scan) 30,523 (14.1%) Ophthalmology 27,816 (12.8%) Orthopaedic Surgery 18,059 (8.3%) Cardiology 12,317 (5.7%) Obstetrics/Gynaecology 10,817 (5%) Diagnostic Radiology 10,037 (4.6%) Internal Medicine 9,179 (4.2%) General Surgery 9,091 (4.2%)



