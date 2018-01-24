The curling team representing northern Ontario at the Scotties is packing their bags and their brooms and are ready to hop on a plane Wednesday night.

The rink is made up of Tracy Fleury, Crystal Webster, Jennifer Wylie and Amanda Gates. It will be the third time for the Fleury rink at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

"I'm very excited," Tracy Fleury said. "It's been a few years. We can't wait to get there."

The team qualified to represent the region at an event at Idylwylde in Sudbury. Three teams had been vying for the title.

"It seems in northern Ontario we don't really have quantity of teams, but the quality of teams that we have is really strong," she said.

"I think geography kind of plays into that a bit. It's a long way for some teams to travel."

Gates says she's excited Calgary-based curler Crystal Webster will be a part of the northern Ontario team.

"It's her first time [competing at the Scotties]," she said.

"I know it's been something she's been working towards for a really long time in her curling career."

Having a team based in different parts of the country means more family and friends to support them.

"We are very excited to have a big cheering squad and hearing the moose calls out there," she said.

The Scotties start in Penticton, British Columbia this Saturday.