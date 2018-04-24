Northern Lights Festival Boréal is releasing details about the upcoming annual event set to take place in Sudbury in July.

The festival will take place in Bell Park and will run between July 5 and 8.

Hamilton-based band the Arkells will start the festival on Thursday night. On Friday, headliner Lisa LeBlanc will take to the stage. Indie headliner Alvvays will perform on Saturday and Joel Plaskett and his father Bill will close the festival on Sunday.

Throughout the four day event, artists from Sudbury and around the world will be featured.

Arkells will perform Thursday night at NLFB. (arkellsmusic.com)

"What makes Northern Lights unique is the combination of respected, household names, with exciting new discoveries from all over the world," Max Merrifield, executive and artistic director of the festival said.

Other confirmed acts including Connie Caldor, Iskwé, Shadowy Men On A Shadowy Planet and Julie &.the Wrong Guys.

A full list of performers is available on the NLFB festival website.