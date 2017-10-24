The union representing a striking Northern College worker who was hit by a vehicle on the picket line says the incident was unwarranted.

Last Thursday, a worker on the picket line was hit on Toburn Road in Kirkland Lake, Ont., near Northern College where a faculty strike is taking place.

Lad Shaba is the academic union local president at Northern College.

"The incident was totally unprovoked on our part," he said.

Shabe says the picketer was speaking to a driver, when another driver came and went around the stopped vehicle. Shaba says the picketer was hit, and the driver continued to the courthouse which is located on campus.

"This gentleman came out of nowhere, didn't wait his turn, just went around and hit the picketer and then drove off to the courthouse," he said.

A short time later when the man went to leave the property, he says the same driver of the truck went to leave the campus through the same entrance he came in.

"They tried to alert him to what had just happened when he left but wanted none of that," he said. "He just drove off."

As for the worker who was hit, Shaba says he's unsure of his exact injuries, but says he didn't have to go to the emergency department for treatment.

"He was shaken up for one thing," he said.

OPP investigating

Shaba says the worker who was hit contacted OPP, who are investigating.

He says he hasn't heard of any other striking workers who have been hit on the picket line, but says he has heard of drivers who have been driving aggressively.

"We want the public to slow down," he said. "We try not to delay anyone. We just want the public to be aware that this is a legal strike."

OPP say they have identified the driver and continuing to investigate. Police say it's not known at this point if charges are pending against the driver.

"The investigation is still in the preliminary stages," Constable Jennifer Smith said.

"If anyone has any information regarding this case, or if they witnessed the collision, they can contact the OPP."