The building is up for sale, but the plans to turn an old Sudbury brewery into luxury condos are still alive.

Four years after he bought the old Northern Breweries building, Sudbury-born developer Greg Oldenburg has listed the century-old Lorne Street landmark for $1.25 million.

Oldenburg says he hasn't given up on his dream of converting it into the 50-unit Brewer Lofts and is listening to offers from potential partners, as well as prospective buyers.

"If I can continue on that would be great. But if somebody is interested in purchasing the property, it's basically a turnkey development," he says.

Oldenburg says his plans were derailed last year when Sudbury city council turned down his request for $9 million in loans and tax breaks.

Developer Greg Oldenburg hasn't given up on his plan to convert the century-old brewery on Lorne Street into the 50-unit Brewer Lofts. (Greg Oldenburg)

He says he still believes he qualifies for the council-approved community development programs aimed at encouraging development of old industrial or 'brownfield' sites, as well as properties in the downtown core.

Oldenburg says he has re-applied for the funding and is getting signals from the city that these programs are now being looked at "from a different point of view."

"The worst possible outcome for this property is for it not to be developed...and that's the bigger opportunity that may be lost," he says.

The Lorne Street brewery was built in 1908 and finally stopped producing beer in 2006.

Bus company owner Druve Sookram bought the building in 2010, but put it up for sale a few years later for $900,000.