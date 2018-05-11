Another debate, another Doug Ford quip about Kathleen Wynne's smile
For the second time in under a week, the PC leader commented on his Liberal rival's facial expression
Another debate, another awkward moment.
The leaders of Ontario's major political parties met in Parry Sound, Ont., on Friday for a debate focused on northern issues. It wasn't so much the content of the debate, but what happened once it ended, that grabbed some peoples's attention.
After Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne and PC Leader Doug Ford had apparently finished their handshake, Wynne tried to break away and walk off the stage in the opposite direction. Ford kept his grip, however, prompting Wynne to turn back and face him.
"I still like that smile," he said, smiling himself.
His comment was an allusion to another controversial retort during Monday's debate, when Ford — while asking Wynne a question — said, "You've got a nice smile on your face."
At the time, Wynne replied, "So do you," and the debate continued.
"I think that it's disappointing. It's not part of a substantial discussion of policy," Wynne told reporters after Monday's debate.
"You know, I think that there are many of us that come to maybe expect that kind of comment, that kind of behaviour."
After Friday's debate, Wynne echoed her previous take on Ford's inexplicable focus on her smile.
"I just turned away because I'm not sure what my smile has got to do with making good policy for the north or anywhere else in the province," she said.
Friday's leaders' debate, the final event of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities annual conference, focused on issues facing voters in the north, such as resource development, health care and transit.
