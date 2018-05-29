With the Progressive Conservatives and New Democrats sitting neck and neck in the polls, many in northeastern Ontario are wondering what a PC or NDP government would mean for this region.

According to CBC's Poll Tracker, the PCs currently sit at 35.9 per cent with the NDP close behind at 35.2 per cent. The Liberals are in third with 21.9 per cent.

Several ridings in the region are currently held by the NDP. CBC polls analyst Eric Grenier says he predicts many NDP incumbents in the north will return to their ridings.

"The region has voted for the New Democrats both at the federal and provincial level whether or not the party has been in government," he said.

"Whether that will have an impact on people's voting decision, it hasn't seemed to have had an impact in the past."

Grenier says whether voters will elect change in ridings held by other parties is hard to say.

Eric Grenier is a polls analyst with CBC. (CBC)

For instance, Grenier says he thinks Sudbury Liberal candidate Glenn Thibeault may have an uphill battle to keep his seat.

"That was the expectation in the byelection as well that Glenn Thibeault would have trouble getting voters to move over to the Liberals to the New Democrats, but he showed that he could do that," Grenier said.

"So I wouldn't rule out that he is able to resist the province-wide trend that we're seeing again in this election."

Powerful cabinet posts?

The Liberals and the NDP have been in and out of Sudbury back and forth since the 1980s.

Thibeault took the riding for the Liberals in a byelection after former NDP MPP Joe Cimino resigned and before that, Liberal Rick Bartolucci held the seat for four terms.

Nipissing University political science professor David Tabachnik says if the NDP does pull ahead on June 7, NDP candidates in the region could be in line for powerful cabinet posts.

David Tabachnick is a political science professor at Nipissing University. (CBC)

"They like to, as we say 'bring home the bacon'," Tabachnik said.

"They certainly have a little more influence and say on how the government spends its money."

If the Progressive Conservatives make a comeback, Grenier says a PC government could spend money in the north to sway voters for the next election.

He adds that even if much of the region remains NDP, he would be surprised if PC candidate Vic Fedeli lost his riding in Nipissing.