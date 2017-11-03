The Ministry of Finance and the Liquor Control Board of Ontario say two northeastern Ontario communities will have stand-alone cannabis stores by July 2018.

Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie are the first of 14 municipalities selected to have cannabis stores.

The province plans to set up about 150 standalone shops, run by the Liquor Control Board on Ontario, by 2020.

In the next few weeks, staff with the ministry and LCBO will meet with representatives from the selected municipalities.

The province says none of the stores will be located near schools, while "providing access within communities and addressing the illegal market."

When a specific store site is chosen, a public notice will be posted online and at the physical site. The public will be able to submit questions and comments on the proposed sites before they are confirmed.

People who don't live in areas where a cannabis store is located will be able to order it online.