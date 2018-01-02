Voting day in Ontario won't take place until early June, but candidates in the northeast are already getting prepared.

France Gelinas, the New Democratic MPP for Nickel Belt, is pushing to create a ministry for mental health and addiction.

She has already introduced a private members' bill, and hopes it will pass before the election.

"We need to give mental health and addiction a home. We need to make somebody responsible to build a better mental health and addiction system."

Currently the health issue is divided among 13 different provincial ministries, and Gelinas adds that very few of those communicate with the others.

Gelinas has also put forward private members' bills calling for more hours of care in nursing homes and protection for workers from violence and harassment at work.

Nickel Belt NDP MPP France Gelinas wants to create a ministry for mental health and addiction. (Roger Corriveau CBC)

'Building a better world'

Sudbury Liberal MPP Glenn Thibeault says he's pleased with what his party has done so far, pointing to universal pharmacare for youth under the age of 25, investments in the film industry and working to develop the Ring of Fire.

"For me, it's making sure that I'm building a better world for my family. I'm building a better world for the people of Sudbury and bringing the services that we need."

If re-elected, Thibeault says he plans to continue that work.

Health Sciences North's NEO Kids is one of Sudbury Liberal MPP Glenn Thibeault's top priorities for 2018. (Thomas Duncan/Canadian Press)

He says topping his list for 2018 priorities is getting NEO Kids, northeastern Ontario's hub for specialized children's care, underway at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.

Thibeault refers to his record of working hard for his constituents, and says he will continue to earn the trust of the people by working hard for Sudbury.

"I'm in the right party, in the right place at the right time to continue to deliver for Sudbury and for the province."

Hydro hot topic

Opposition parties have been critical of the Liberal's plan for Ontario, especially the handling of the hydro file, which Thibeault says was done with the help of accounting experts.

Progressive Conservative MPP for Nipissing, Vic Fedeli says his constituents tell him they're not happy with their hydro bills.

"So while there's a short-term reprieve for families to get them through the next election incidentally, hydro rates will go up again," Fedeli says.

Nipissing Progressive Conservative MPP Vic Fedeli says his constituents aren't happy with their hydro bills. (The Canadian Press/Frank Gunn)

So far, the Progressive Conservative party is the only one to officially release a platform. Fedeli says he's excited to share those details.

The NDP have released details about plans to make changes to hydro and pharmacare, if elected.

