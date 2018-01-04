Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed a third highway death in the northeast region in the last 24 hours.

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 144 overnight has left one man dead.

Police have not yet released his name.

Two other fatalities are still being investigated.

One person died this morning on Highway 17 in Bonfield, southeast of North Bay.

Police have not released the name of the person killed in that crash.

Yesterday, 44-year-old Remi Breault of New Liskeard was killed in a collision on Highway 11 south of Earlton. Police said his five-ton truck collided with a transport.

In all cases, the highways are again open to drivers, and investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crashes.