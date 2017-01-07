We've all seen the script before.

The winter months come to northern Ontario, and along with them, comes the inevitable snow, ice and cold temperatures.

CBC Radio One's afternoon show for northern Ontario, Up North, asked you to show us how you're spending the time and enjoying the latest blast of winter.

Here is some of what you shared with us:

Creating a "snow husky" in Sudbury, Ont. Michelle TenHave snapped this picture of her husband Trevor's efforts in their front yard. (Sumitted by Michelle TenHave)

Mal Durling sent us this photo of her son playing with his horse Pete in the snow in New Liskeard, Ont. - a favourite pastime, she says. (Submitted by Mal Durling)

Many animals have their own fun when winter arrives, as seen in this photo by Joël Dickinson from Sudbury, Ont. (Submitted by Joël Dickinson)

What would winter be without a good dose of skiing or snowshoeing? "Love to get out and snowshoe," Kathy Lampi in Fort Frances, Ont. tells us. (Submitted by Kathy Lampi)

"What to do with all that snow? Build a snowperson; how Canadian is that?" Bob Elliot took this photo on Nokomis Hiking Trail overlooking Old Woman Bay in Lake Superior Provincial Park, located south of Wawa, Ont. (Sudmitted by Bob Elliot)

Kenora, Ont. has seen its share of snow so far this winter. For some, like Dani Vahov, and these two youngsters, it's still not enough. (Submitted by Dani Vahov)

Creating animals and people out of snow aren't the only things you can do with the copious amounts of the white stuff. Nina Muzzin in Sudbury, Ont. sent this photo of a backyard igloo her husband Drew built for their daughter. (Submitted by Nina Muzzin)

Winter isn't just about fun and games, however, there's also work to be done, like shoveling and clearing trails. Here's what Lynn Bulloch in Walden, Ont. had to say about helping clearing brush and fallen trees for her parents: "There is nothing as satisfying to me as a sharp axe slashing through branches and logs! This just feels so good! Plus it's a fun workout in the forest." (Submitted by Lynn Bulloch)

