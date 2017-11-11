It wasn't long ago that Remembrance Day services featured rows of grey-haired veterans with medals clinking on their chests. But there are now only a handful of veterans from the Second World War left.

That means making sure history has been properly documented is becoming more important.

Captain Doug Newman, the heritage officer for the 22 Wing at Canadian Forces Base in North Bay, says part of his job is to correct the list of people from northern Ontario who actually died in the war.

"In some cases, there are actually names on cenotaphs of war dead who actually survived," he said.

"You have somebody make some mistake that this person is dead and then that gets recorded and passed down over the years."

'These were people'

Newman says he went to research how many soldiers from the North Bay area died during the First and Second World Wars and realized there was a problem. The list he had the names of 600 people who had died in the wars.

"When I actually went and looked at all the names, and I went name by name by name, I found out there was actually only 300," he said.

"This wasn't because they were negligent, the people who had compiled the list beforehand. They were simply looking at records. A lot of records from the past had mistakes in them."

Newman says he feels it's important to correct the record.

"These were people," he said.

"These were people who volunteered to go overseas. The wars are old. The old fellas and ladies are passing away and with them, their stories and what they did."