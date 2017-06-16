It was 75 years ago that a flying school in North Bay, Ont. changed international air travel forever.

The Canadian Royal Air Force set up the North Bay Royal Air Force Trans Atlantic Training Unit in June 1942. There, pilots and navigators learned to fly war planes across the Atlantic Ocean to help allies in World War II.

International aviation wasn't very developed yet, Newman said, so the chances of getting planes overseas safely were slim.

"In other words there's no guarantee," said Captain Doug Newman, the 22 wing heritage officer in North Bay. "It's like a lottery. You take off from North America, and you might make it to the other side."

Why North Bay?

A Canadian named Max Aitken, Lord Beaverbook was the minister of aircraft production in Great Britain during World War II. He saw the challenges in flying planes overseas, so he gathered a group of stakeholders and investors to create a Canadian training ground.

The school was originally set to be in Montreal, Que., but "with so much air traffic, it was like learning to drive in the middle of the Indianapolis 500," said Newman.

"So they looked for a place that was quiet with a big expanse sky with no one in the way, and North Bay was exactly what they were looking for," he said.

Using the sun, moon and stars to fly

The school ran for three-and-a-half years, training crews on not only flying the planes across the Atlantic, but managing at-the-time new technology.

"Electrical systems would shut down, things would catch fire, engines would stop, things would blow up," said Newman. "So not only did pilots need to learn how to fly across ocean, they also had to learn to deal with these things mid flight."

Getting from point A to point B wasn't as easy as pulling out an app, said Newman.

"They didn't have GPS, satellite navigation or computers — they literally had to use the sun, moon and stars to find their way over 4,000 km of endless ocean."

Pioneering pilots and navigators

By the end of World War II, Newman said almost all war planes that set out across the ocean made the trip. Once the war was over, trans-continental flying became accessible for all. Staff and students from North Bay became pioneering pilots and navigators for new, public airlines.

"When you and I travel across the ocean, get to the other side and don't even think about it, it was the North Bay air men who forged the way," said Newman.

The North Bay Royal Canadian Air Force is hosting Armed Forces Day on Friday, the largest one in Canada. An air show over Lake Nipissing will happen Saturday evening, featuring the Snowbirds, a CF18 and the SkyHawks parachute team.