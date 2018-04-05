North Bay Police say three teens have been arrested and charged after a break and enter.

The incident happened last June. Police were called to a business on Mountainview Drive where suspects had damaged several vehicles by smashing windows and spray painting them. The business had also been ransacked.

Police say the culprits spray painted "K Z" references in several locations. Officers say they believe the letters refer to "K Z Klan," a now defunct group of gamers, all youths from the North Bay area.

Police say after a lengthy investigation, they arrested three youths, all from the North Bay area. They have each been charged with break and enter and mischief over $5,000.

The teens have been released from custody and will appear in court later in the month.