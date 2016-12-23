Most teenagers's science fair projects usually involve plants, insects or a volcano, but two 15 year-olds from North Bay, Ont. are working to cure cancer.

Riley Geisler and Caleb Charette both attend West Ferris Secondary School in North Bay. Their current project involves the use of specific enzymes to eliminate specific genes within cells in order to try and stop them from replicating.

"This enzyme system can be sent into the body to help edit cells," Geisler told CBC's Up North host Jason Turnbull.

"Cancer is caused by different types of bad genes within your cells," Charette added. "So

The teens' research involves using a specific enzyme to attempt to "cut out" genes in cells to stop them from replicating. (CBC)

[the enzyme] could go in and use its scissors, effectively, to cut out those bad genes."

The two acknowledged that their research is "a bit above and beyond," what is normally taught in high school science class. The pair is hoping to attend the international science fair with their research.

Their work has a personal connection as well. During their time at the Canada-Wide Science Fair, a colleague and friend of theirs was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

"That person was basically the glue to our team, the one that kind of held us all together and made our trip so, not only inspiring, but great," Geisler said.

In order to do much of their research, the two teenagers have to travel to Montreal, where, under the supervision of a pair of specialists, they work in the science labs at McGill University, alongside people doing post-graduate work.

McGill University was the only institution that would allow the two teens to work in their labs, according to Riley Geisler. (Radio-Canada)

It's a scenario that Charette said makes for some shock when others find out how young the two of them are. Geisler added that their age alone disqualified them from working at a number of other institutions.

"McGill was really the only place that said, 'yeah, we'll endorse you guys and let you in' so age was definitely a factor," he said.

Geisler told Up North that he hopes to take the experience and his passion for medicine into a career as a neurologist, while Charette added that the ongoing search for knowledge keeps him focused.

"Being able to work with [new medical technology] is amazing because it's like the cutting edge of medicine and science," he said.

"It drives me to keep going."