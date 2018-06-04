North Bay man accused of stabbing, charged with attempted murder
A North Bay man is facing a charge of attempted murder after a stabbing in the city this weekend.
Police say the victim was able to get away from his attacker but suffered serious injuries
On Saturday night, North Bay police were sent to a home in the downtown to look into a disturbance.
Police say two men had been fighting, and one stabbed the other several times with a "large" kitchen knife.
The victim got away from his alleged attacker, and was treated in hospital for what are described as "multiple serious injuries."
The accused, a 30-year-old man, was held in police custody pending a court hearing today.
Police say the men are know to one another, and this was not a random attack.
