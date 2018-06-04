A North Bay man is facing a charge of attempted murder after a stabbing in the city this weekend.

On Saturday night, North Bay police were sent to a home in the downtown to look into a disturbance.

Police say two men had been fighting, and one stabbed the other several times with a "large" kitchen knife.

The victim got away from his alleged attacker, and was treated in hospital for what are described as "multiple serious injuries."

The accused, a 30-year-old man, was held in police custody pending a court hearing today.

Police say the men are know to one another, and this was not a random attack.

