A 22-year-old snowboarder from North Bay, Ont., will be representing Canada at the upcoming Winter Olympic Games.

Tyler Nicholson was recently named to the team.

"I've wanted to go for a long time. It's a pretty cool opportunity," he told CBC News from Whistler, BC., where he is currently training.

"It almost hasn't sunk in yet to be honest."

Nicholson says he's had an interest in snowboarding since he saw snowboarders on the hill in North Bay.

"When I was 7, my mom got me a snowboard for Christmas and lessons at the hill," he said. "I just loved it."

Nicholson will compete in the slopestyle snowboard event.

"It's a mixture of rails and jumps," he explained.

"The rule books says there has to be two rails and two jumps."

Overcoming injury

But getting to the international stage wasn't a smooth ride for Nicholson. Last April, he was snowboarding in Italy when he injured his left leg.

"I tore my ACL. I went about 130 feet right to my friggin' leg," he said. "It hurt."

Nicholson was able to recover and get back on the hill.

"It was a long recovery," he said. "I got a surgery on April 21 and the first time I snowboarded was in mid-November."

The event to qualify at the Olympics took place the next month. Now, he's getting ready to head to South Korea.

"It'd be insane to come back with a medal and I obviously would love to," he said.

"But I'm trying not to set any expectations. I just want to go and do my best."