He didn't know it at the time, but Steve Omischl's life changed forever when he attended a freestyle skiing event in his hometown of North Bay over two decades ago.

Omischl was just 13 when he was wowed by what he saw at Laurentian Ski Hill that day.

Now 39 years of age and a three-time Olympian, he's the coach of Canada's men's and women's freestyle skiing teams.

"It essentially gave me my start in sport," recalled Omischl about witnessing his first freestyle contest all those years ago.

Canadian national team freestyle skiing coach Steve Omischl speaks to Olympic team member Marc-Antoine Gagnon. (Supplied/Andre Chevrier)

"It was super important to see an event like that and then participate in it years after. That grassroots, fundamental level is huge for starting that Olympic dream."

This weekend, North Bay is once again set to host a provincial freestyle skiing competition.

The best young freestyle skiers in Ontario will be at Laurentian Ski Hill for the Timber Tour moguls event on Saturday and Sunday.

"As a young kid growing up, being exposed to a pretty cool, dynamic sport like freestyle skiing when I really didn't know what it was [was important]," said Omischl, who is currently in South Korea preparing for the Winter Olympics.

"Seeing it live and getting to meet some of the coaches and athletes really sparked my interest in sport."

Never know who's watching

Cam Graham is the general manager of Laurentian Ski Hill.

He says there's been plenty of work put in to prepare for the event, but it seems to have paid off.

"We haven't done this in over 20 years, so this has been challenging and everything else to produce, and again, we don't have a lot of experience," said Graham.

"But with the response we've gotten from the course director who just showed up from southern Ontario, it sounds like we've got the course they want, it's in great shape, and we're getting some fresh snow on top of it so we should be good."

As for the chances the next Steve Omischl might be competing, or even watching in the crowd this weekend?

"You'll have some of the best athletes in the province coming around to compete, and hopefully, like for me back in the day, it sparks their interest to continue on in the sport," said Omischl.

Around 50 skiers are expected to take part in this weekend's competition.

There is no charge for general admission.