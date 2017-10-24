North Bay Police are searching for a man accused of threatening a motorist with a Samurai sword.

On Saturday night, police say a vehicle was speeding and tailgating another vehicle.

The two drivers stopped on Memorial Drive and police say there was a confrontation.

Police say the tailgating driver got out a Samurai sword that was between 1.2 metres and 1.5 metres in length. Police say he threatened to slice the other man.

Police are still searching for the suspect. They describe him as being between 20 and 30 years old, between 5'9" and 5'10", a slim build with short brown hair and a goatee. He was wearing a black jacket with black Adidas style stripes and black shoes.

He was driving a blue Toyota Yaris hatchback with plain black rims without hubcaps.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.