Police say a 21-year-old man from Louzac, France is in custody after police say he threatened a woman from North Bay.

North Bay Police say it's alleged the victim met the accused through social media in May 2016.

The online relationship continued until June 2017. Police say the victim attempted to end the relationship and was told by the accused he would find her and kill her.

Police say last month, the accused contacted the victim and on Sunday, he travelled to North Bay from France to meet her.

He was arrested at a restaurant for uttering threats.