North Bay Police charged three people last week after a search of a car turned up 5,000 methamphetamine tablets known as ICE, 196 grams of cocaine, almost 100 Fentanyl pills, 58 Percocet pills and eight grams of marijuana.

Police estimate the street value of the drugs to be $68,155.

A 20-year-old woman, and a 26-year-old woman from North Bay, and a 27-year-old man from Temiscaming, Quebec face a total of 18 charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The man remains in custody while the two women have been released from custody.