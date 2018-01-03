The North Bay Regional Health Centre says it's dealing with an flu outbreak in one of its units and has declared a high risk influenza status for the hospital.

The manager of infection prevention and control says a high risk influenza status is being done as a proactive measure to protect patients from increased risk of infections.

"It means that along with encouraging influenza vaccination, staff also follow heightened infection control measures such as hand washing and effective use of personal protection equipment," Mark Daniw said.

The hospital says it is not closed to visitors, but does ask everyone to follow instructions posted inside the health centre.

"Visitors may want to consider getting their flu shot and postponing visits if they are unwell, to avoid spreading the virus to those who may be more vulnerable," Daniw said.