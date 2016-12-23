Officials with the North Bay and District Humane Society say they're seeking homes for nearly 600 domestic rats after inspectors were called to a city apartment on December 16.

In a written release, the society said that officers responded to a report concerning a large number of rats being kept in an apartment. After receiving consent from the tenant to enter the unit, they observed over 100 rats running free.

Over the next several days, the humane society said it took the small animals to its facilities.

In addition, North Bay Fire & Emergency Services issued an order to remove the rats from the apartment.

The humane society said the owner is co-operating with the group's efforts, and voluntarily surrendered all the rats in her care to the society.

Attempting to house such a large number of animals has required the help of a number of partner organizations, the North Bay society said, including Ontario SPCA animal centres in Midland, Muskoka, Barrie, Orillia, Orangeville, Cornwall, Renfrew, Napanee, Brockville, Sudbury and the Provincial Education & Animal Centre, located just outside Newmarket.

In addition, several affiliate communities will also welcome some of the rats, the society said.