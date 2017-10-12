The YMCA of northeastern Ontario says measures are in place to keep children safe, after one of its former employees was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse involving children.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, 26-year-old Benjamin Faulkner and another man pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor. The newspaper, based in Virginia, reports Faulker has been sentenced to life in prison. The paper also states the offenses took place in Northern Virginia.

On Thursday, the YMCA issued a statement and confirmed Faulkner used to work at the YMCA in North Bay.

"For parents and guardians with children in our programs, we understand that these news reports may be unsettling," the statement said.

"We want to assure you that the YMCA of northeastern Ontario considers the safety and well-being of the children in our programs to be a top priority. We have a series of measures in place to keep children safe, including having a child safety and protection policy that is enforced."

The statement goes on to encourage parents to contact the interim CEO of the YMCA of northeastern Ontario if parents have questions or concerns.