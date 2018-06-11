North Bay Police say a woman is not injured after being held against her will last week.

On Friday morning, police were called to Lakeshore Drive where a woman was being held in a room against her will.

Police say she was able to speak with a friend who contacted police. A man was found and arrested at the scene.

The 40-year-old man has been charged with forcible confinement, uttering death threats and breach of recognizance.

Police say they're not releasing his name to protect the identity of the victim.