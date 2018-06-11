North Bay man charged with forcible confinement
North Bay Police say a woman is not injured after being held against her will last week.
Incident took place in the south end of the city on Friday
On Friday morning, police were called to Lakeshore Drive where a woman was being held in a room against her will.
Police say she was able to speak with a friend who contacted police. A man was found and arrested at the scene.
The 40-year-old man has been charged with forcible confinement, uttering death threats and breach of recognizance.
Police say they're not releasing his name to protect the identity of the victim.