Ontario Provincial Police say a Huntsville man is facing several charges, after a fatal motor vehicle crash in North Bay, Tuesday night.

At 9 pm, police were called to the crash on Highway 11/17 at Seymour Street in North Bay.

A passenger vehicle travelling southbound on Seymour Street was hit by a pick-up truck heading westbound on Highway 11/17.

When police arrived, witnesses said the driver of the pick-up truck had left the scene on foot. He was located nearby by police.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the hospital. He's been identified as Travis Douglas Wright, 36, of the Township of McNab/Braeside, west of Ottawa.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 28-year-old Huntsville man, has been charged with impaired driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, failing to comply with a probation order and assault with intent to resist arrest.

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.