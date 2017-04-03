North Bay police say a Mississauga man was charged with trafficking following a traffic stop over the weekend.

The 31-year-old was stopped by the Street Crime Unit Friday night on Station Road, where they found and seized 68.9 grams of cocaine 198.4 grams of marijuana, $420 in Canadian currency and four cell phones, police stated in a release today.

Police estimate the value of the drugs to be over $10,000.

The accused is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of property obtained by crime, police said

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.