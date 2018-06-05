North Bay Police say a woman was taken to hospital by ambulance after being bitten by a dog this week.

On Sunday night, police say they got a call about a serious dog bite at a home in the Hillcrest Avenue area.

Police say a woman in her 30s had been bitten by a dog and required immediate medical care. She was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Her injuries involved "serious puncture wounds" to her hands and torso area, police say.

Officers say the owner of the dog was not there at the time of the attack, but police say she returned to her home and secured the dog.

The health unit has been advised of the incident and police say the North Bay and District Humane Society is investigating.