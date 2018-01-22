A North Bay doctor is taking the helm of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.

Dr. Steven Bodley was recently appointed president of the college, which is the regulatory body for more than 40,000 doctors across the province.

Bodley is an anesthesiologist, who also focuses on chronic pain management in his practice. He says one of his top priorities as president will be implementing a new opioid strategy that the College launched last year.

Bodley wants physicians to be more mindful about how they prescribe to patients with chronic pain.

"I recall the days very well, when we were using opioids in large quantities and over longer periods of time," he said. "At that time, practice pattern had suggested that this was the best way to treat chronic pain."

Bodley says there has since been a shift in medicine towards other avenues of treatment besides opioids.

"We've recognized more and more over the years that opioids carry significant risks, and add problems into a situations that's already a challenge for people to live with."

Highlighting northern issues

Another of Bodley's goals is to bring a northern perspective to the Toronto-based organization, and draw attention to some of the unique healthcare challenges in the region.

"We face significantly different challenges in northeastern Ontario. We've got geographic challenges, there are manpower issues, we're quite a way from the funding envelope," he said.

"That's where I would really like to make an impact, is on our local area in terms of just getting the care that patients need."