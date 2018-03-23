The playoffs for the Women's World Curling Championships are taking place in North Bay this weekend.

And while you're more likely to get support on home turf, members of Team Canada say North Bay and the crowds attending the event have outdone themselves.

Skip Jennifer Jones says the team has also had the opportunity to try a variety of restaurants in the city.

"Some of the best food we've ever had in the entire world has been here in North Bay," she said.

Second Jill Officer says they've also taken a bit of downtime to see some of the sights.

"We had an opportunity to go to the military base here in North Bay and we got to check out the NORAD operations," she said.

"It was really cool to see what's involved in trying to keep Canada safe."

Jennifer Jones, Jill Officer and Kaitlin Laws are members of Team Canada. They played in North Bay for the Women's World Curling Championships in North Bay. We heard about Team Canada's week in North Bay at the Women's World Curling Championships. 3:38

But all members of the team agree the fans attending the event have made this tournament stand out.

Kaitlin Laws is third on the team.

"We are having so much fun here in North Bay," she said.

"It's hard not to enjoy it when the crowds are so electric and energetic like this. This is one of the best crowds I've ever played in front of."

The tournament wraps up on Sunday.