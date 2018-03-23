Team Canada says North Bay fans have been highlight of international curling event
The playoffs for the Women's World Curling Championships are taking place in North Bay this weekend.
And while you're more likely to get support on home turf, members of Team Canada say North Bay and the crowds attending the event have outdone themselves.
Skip Jennifer Jones says the team has also had the opportunity to try a variety of restaurants in the city.
"Some of the best food we've ever had in the entire world has been here in North Bay," she said.
Second Jill Officer says they've also taken a bit of downtime to see some of the sights.
"We had an opportunity to go to the military base here in North Bay and we got to check out the NORAD operations," she said.
"It was really cool to see what's involved in trying to keep Canada safe."
But all members of the team agree the fans attending the event have made this tournament stand out.
Kaitlin Laws is third on the team.
"We are having so much fun here in North Bay," she said.
"It's hard not to enjoy it when the crowds are so electric and energetic like this. This is one of the best crowds I've ever played in front of."
The tournament wraps up on Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.