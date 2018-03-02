A North Bay teen has been arrested and charged after allegedly using counterfeit money.

Last month, police cautioned the public about counterfeit $100 bills.

Police say the bills were poor quality, didn't have a serial number and had blue-coloured Chinese lettering on them.

This week, police arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy with three counts of possessing counterfeit money, as well as three counts of using counterfeit money.

Police say it's in relation to three separate incidents in which the youth used counterfeit money to pay for cab fares.

The 16-year-old teen can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He's been held in custody pending a bail hearing.