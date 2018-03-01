A North Bay man is facing charges after police searched his home and found child pornography and a prohibited weapon.

North Bay Police say they worked with assistance of the Greater Sudbury Police Cybercrime Unit on the investigation.

During the search, police seized a computer which they say will be further looked at by Greater Sudbury Police.

Police also found a set of nunchucks in the man's home.

The 52-year-old has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, making it available and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.