Police in North Bay, Ont. say they've charged a 42 year-old man with assaulting a police officer and carrying a concealed weapon after a disturbance on a city bus Wednesday.

In a written release issued Thursday morning, police said the man appeared to be intoxicated on the bus Wednesday evening and was acting aggressively towards passengers and refusing to leave.

When police were called to the North Bay transit terminal on Wyld Street, the man allegedly assaulted an officer while the officer was advising the accused that he was under arrest for public intoxication, police said.

According to the North Bay Police Service, the officer suffered minor injuries.

Police said the accused was carrying a concealed screwdriver, which officers later seized as evidence.

The man was taken to police headquarters where he was held in custody pending a bail hearing, police said.

In addition to the two criminal charges, the 42 year-old was also ticketed under the Ontario Liquor Licence Act for public intoxication, police said.